Robert Lee "Wero" Leija passed away on March 12, 2021. He was 26. Robert was born in Corpus Christi on June 24, 1994, to Jaime Leija and Cristella Pena. He was a laborer for Steel Dynamics. Robert was a life-long resident of Sinton. He was a loving father, son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Gilbert Pena.
Survivors include his sons, Oliver James Manzano Leija and Sebastian Jay Leija both of Sinton; daughters, Arianna Nicole Leija and Eliana Lee Leija both of Sinton; mother, Cristella Pena (Ismael) of Sinton; father, Jaime Leija of Mathis; common-law wife, Jennie Farias of Sinton; sisters, Teresa Leija Amaya (Carlos) of Portland, Rosa Maria Leija (Robert Fox) of Aransas Pass and Anna Maria Leija (Ruben Magana) of Sinton; maternal grandparents, Rafaela Serna (Michael Gallegos) of Sinton; maternal grandfather, Oscar Pena Sr. (Josie Diaz) of Falfurrias; paternal grandparents, Barbarita Leija (Adolfo) of Mathis; two nephews, Jose Carlos Amaya Jr. and Jeremiah Amaya; niece, Lilliani Rose Magana; two aunts, one uncle and numerous cousins.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton, and continue to Thursday, March 18. A holy Rosary will be recited Thursday, at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 19, at 10 a.m at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Sinton. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.