Robert Lewis Hindman was born 06/16/1947, in Weatherford, TX and died 06/11/2022 at home after battling throat cancer. He was 74 years old, missing his 75th birthday by 5 days.
Robert was a patriot, teacher, poet, scholar, and Mensa member. He graduated from Linsly Military Institute in West Virginia, was accepted to NAPS (Naval Academy Preparatory School), then joined the Marine Corps for 12 years, serving two tours of Vietnam. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from West Texas State University and a Master’s Degree in International Business Management from University of Texas in Dallas. He entered the ”Troops for Teachers” program initiated by President H.W. Bush and began his first position as math teacher at Dallas W.W. Carter High School during the historic time portrayed in the “Friday Night Lights” movie. He didn’t change grades to keep the football team going! After some years teaching and working security for APT, 9/11 happened. He answered the call by joining Military Sealift Command (MSC) to keep the country safe.
After retiring, he volunteered for the S.A.F.E. program at Veterans Memorial H.S. in Corpus Christi in which he patrolled the halls logging 10 miles each day and was a positive role model for the numerous daily encounters he had with the students. This was his favorite volunteer role!
Robert leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Virginia Linville Hindman and step-grandson, Gavin Linville, of Victoria; stepson Todd Linville (Kristie Granger) from Houston and Tim Linville (deceased) and five grandchildren; aunt, Judy Lewis from Krum, TX and grandnephew, Joel Barham Jr. (Bailee Barham) from Fort Worth, TX.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Willie Juanita Hindman; father, Robert Lee Hindman; and sister, Juanita Lee Hindman.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Van Vleck at a later date.
The family wants to thank Harbor Hospice for their services and the many people who have been praying for him. He touched lots of lives and will be missed.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.