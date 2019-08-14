Robin Mick Gilchrist, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, unexpectedly, though peacefully, beside her loving husband of 30 years, Alfred.
Born February 2, 1962, in Sinton, Texas, she lived in Austin, Washington DC and Denver where her work took her around the world.
An accomplished civil servant, Robin received a Masters of Public Affairs degree from the LBJ School of Public Affairs. She worked in the Texas House of Representatives, The Texas Senate and served as the Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Education, her dear friend, Margaret Spellings.
Robin was loved and admired by all who knew her. She brought great joy to her many relationships, personal and professional. Robin was lovingly dedicated to her husband, three sisters, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and extended family members.
Robin loved her home state of Texas, country music, bluebonnets and the great outdoors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Alfred D. Gilchrist Student Leader Endowed Scholarship. Checks can be addressed to the Colorado Medical Society Education Foundation, 7351 E. Lowry Blvd, Suite 110, Denver, Colorado 80230 or visit http://www.cms.org/contribute.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.