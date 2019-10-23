Rodolfo Galvan Rojas, 68, of Sinton, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
Mr. Rojas was born March 17, 1951, in Corpus Christi and had been employed as a farmer.
Survivors include two sons, Rudy Rojas Jr. of Corpus Christi and Benjamin Rojas of Robstown; brother, Raul Rojas of Sinton; sister, Yolanda Ward of Corpus Christi; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sinton Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.