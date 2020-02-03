Romana Barrientes Guerra, 79, of Sinton, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Mrs. Guerra was born Aug. 9, 1940, to Tomas and Margarita Guerra in Sinton.
Survivors include two brothers, Pantaleon (Anna) Guerra of Houston and Daniel Guerra of Sinton; and four sisters, Victoria Lane, Maria Alicia Czaja and Gloria (David) Rankin, all of Sinton, and Stella Compean of Laredo.
A rosary was recited at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Interment followed at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
