Rosa R. Rodriguez, 79, of Sinton, formerly of Sheridan, Wyoming, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Mrs. Rodriguez was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Odem to Severio and Andrea (Frausto) Rosalez. She was a homemaker and was employed by Sinton ISD as a dietitian for Welder Elementary.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Joey Rodriguez and J.R. Rodriguez; her parents; brothers, Severio Rosalez Jr., Kino Rosalez, Jessie Rosalez and Julio Martinez; and a sister, Juanita Martinez.
Survivors include her husband, Victor O. Rodriguez of Sinton; sons, Victor (Jennifer) Rodriguez Jr. of Sheridan, Wyoming, Rick (Hope) Rodriguez of Dallas, and Eddie (Susanna) Rodriguez, Larry Rodriguez and Jerry Rodriguez, all of Sinton; daughters, Cookie Ellis of Victoria, Jolly (Skip) Rogers of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Rosie (Leo) Rodriguez of Portland; sisters, Pifania Garcia and Mary Chavez, both of Sheridan, Wyoming, and De Monte Pearson of Denver, Colorado; 30 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Our Lady Guadalupe Church in Sinton. Burial to follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jonathan Espinoza, Austyn Rodriguez, Cody Espinoza, Jeremy Rodriguez, Ramy Espinoza Jr. and Eddie Rodriguez Jr.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.