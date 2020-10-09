Rosalinda Madero passed away October 2, 2020. She was 60.
Rosalinda was born on July 26, 1960, in Sinton, Texas to Tomas and Erlinda (Constante) Garcia. She was a long life resident of Sinton, Texas. Rosalinda was a home provider. Rosalinda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding in death were her parents, Tomas and Erlinda Garcia and brother, Mike Garcia.
Survivors include her husband, Victor Manuel Madero of Sinton, Texas; son, Ricardo Moreno Jr. (Anna) of Sinton, Texas; daughters, Rita Puentes and Ruby Garcia, both of Corpus Christi, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tomas Garcia Jr. (Gloria) of Lomita, Texas, Richard Garcia (Maria) of Rockport, Texas, Jesse Garcia (Leticia) of Sinton, Texas and Joe Garcia (Ida) of Sinton, Texas; sisters, Mary Garza (Jesus) of Kingsville, Texas, Teresa Garcia of San Antonio, Texas and Lupe Constante of Sinton, Texas.
Visitation was held Sunday, October 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. A Prayer Service was held the same evening, 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. A Graveside Service was conducted Monday, October 5, 2020, 10:00 a.m. in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
