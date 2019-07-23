Rosalinda Pena, 69, of Mathis, died Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Ms. Pena was active in the community. She worked with youth in the community and the Sacred Heart Church for nearly 50 years. She volunteered and supported Mathis ISD athletics as a member and President of the Athletic Booster club for many years. In 2013, she was elected to the Mathis City Council and was re-elected twice after that.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alicia (Jose) Cavazos and Ildefonso “Dutch” (Carmen) Gonzales; and grandmother, Rita Gonzales.
Survivors include a daughter, Christina (Victor) Alvarado; grandsons, Victor Alvarado Jr. and Gabriel Alvarado; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Hortencia Zapata; brother, Homer (Mary) Garza; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the church followed with interment at Cenizo Hill cemetery in Mathis.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.