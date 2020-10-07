Rosario M. “Chayo” Mendez passed away October 1, 2020. She was 66.
Chayo was born on January 8, 1954, in Taft, Texas to Juan C. and Maria (Cuellar) Martinez. She was a lifelong resident of Taft, Texas. Chayo was a retired H-E-B Partner, formerly a Taft ISD cafeteria worker and Home Health Provider. Chayo was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding in death was her husband, David C. Mendez; father, Juan C. Martinez; in-laws, Guadalupe Sr. and Aurelia Mendez.
Survivors include her son, David Anthony Mendez (Sandra) of Taft, Texas; daughter, Jeanette M. Flores (Jesse) of Taft, Texas; six grandchildren, Ryan Flores, Marissa Mendez, Jestin Flores, Arianna Flores, David Mendez II and Daviana Mendez; seven great-grandchildren; mother, Maria Davila of Taft, Texas; brother, Israel Martinez (Maria) of Taft, Texas; sisters, Juanita Rodriguez of Corpus Christi, Texas, Sylvia Criddle (Jim) of Hesperia, California, Margie Suarez (Rey) of Kingsville, Texas, Esmeralda Galindo (Manuel) of Taft, Texas, Norma Franklin (Donnie) of Coldspring, Texas and Alicia Castillo (Jesse) of Taft, Texas.
Visitation was held Sunday, October 4, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Aransas Pass. A rosary was recited at that evening, 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, October 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Burial followed in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Taft.`
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
