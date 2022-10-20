It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rose Mary Kosub Wilder, age 85 of Portland, TX. She passed away peacefully at her home on October 16, 2022. Mary was born September 2, 1937 to parents Helen and George Kosub in San Antonio, TX. She spent her school aged years at Catholic school in San Antonio. She loved spending time with her grandchildren shopping, fishing at the river camp and playing Bunko and dominos with her husband and their friends.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Scotty Wilder of Portland, TX, sons, Scott Wilder of Portland, TX; Steve and wife, Suzie Wilder of Ingleside, TX and Shawn and wife Kathleen Wilder of La Grange, TX; She is blessed by her beloved grandchildren, Tyler Wilder, Dalton Wilder, Brooke Wilder-Lanford and Braeden Wilder.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Kosub, brothers, Sonny and Edward Kosub, and sister Bernice “Bunny” Beran.
Funeral service will be on October 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Winsteads’ Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland, TX. Reception with family and friends to follow service at the St. Christopher’s by the Sea Episcopal Church Hall on Lang in Portla