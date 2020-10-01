Roseland Marie “Rosie” Pechacek, 72, of Portland, Texas, was called to her eternal resting place on September 30, 2020. She entered this world on April 19, 1948 in Alice, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald McKinney, Juanita Akers and her husband, Jr. Pechacek.
She is survived by her husband, David Maresh of Portland; daughters, Jan Parmer (Bert) of Ripley, Oklahoma and Tammy Matlock (T.L.) of Rockport; brother, Butch Lonsbury of Flour Bluff; sisters, Dottie King of Portland and Patricia Lake of Alice; grandchildren, Lance Slay, Katie Williams, Kara Harlin and Mathew Parmer; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with family present to receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, in Aransas Pass.
A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Aaron Jayne at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Palms Memorial Gardens in Taft.
Online condolences may be left at charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, Aransas Pass.
