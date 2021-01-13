Rosemary Karr was received into heaven January 6, 2021. She was born August 27, 1930, to Thomas Merle and Ruth Esther Johnson Kenny on their homestead near Akron, Iowa. She worked hard on the farm and attended school until her family moved to Sinton, Texas, in 1948. Rosemary attended Southwestern University Georgetown, Texas, and received her teaching degree. She later earned her masters of Education at A&I University Kingsville, Texas. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority as well. Devoting her life to the education of young children, Rosemary spent 53 years teaching at Corpus Christi Carroll, Sinton, Tuloso-Midway, Odem and Taft ISDs. She lovingly touched many young lives and ensured they were all ready to enter the next grade.
While teaching at Carrol, Rosemary met her husband, Calvin Karr, at the FUMC of Corpus Christi . They were married July 8, 1953, and remained married for 56 years.
Rosemary was dedicated to her faith and was a long time member of Sinton United Methodist church. She was a supporting partner on the farm to her husband, Calvin. She had a passion for any NCAA sport, politics, continued education and black coffee. Rosemary was also a skilled seamstress. As a devoted mother, she spent many nights finishing special occasion dresses and twirling uniforms.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband; brothers, Thomas and Robert and sister, Mildred Herzberg.
She leaves behind her sister and best friend, Ellen Cornelius of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law, Bonnie Kenny of Whitefish, Montana; her daughters, Cindy (Randy) Skinner of Hugo, Oklahoma and Karen Patrick of Willow Park, Texas; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a literacy program of your choice. Due to the pandemic, no memorial service is planned at this time.
