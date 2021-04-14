Ruby Rebecca Spieckermann Harris passed from this life to the next while at home on April 13, 2021 after a time of illness.
Mrs. Harris was born March 13, 1928 to Fred and Florence Spieckermann in Donna, Texas. She graduated from Donna High School. Ruby married Edwin D. Harris February 1, 1948, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage. To this union was born three sons, Don Harris of Crawford (Helen), Stanley Harris of Axtell (Debra) and Marvin Harris of Denton (Glenna); six grandchildren, Nathan Harris (Amie), Kristin Harris Sandlin (Dustin), Katha Harris, Daniel Harris, Anna Harris and Beth Harris Oldham (Seth); and seven great-grandchildren, Evelyn Harris, Bryant Harris, Bryson Sandlin, Lincoln Sandlin, Samantha Harris, Corrie Oldham and Luke Oldham. Also surviving is her sister, Bonnie Spieckermann Cutts of Canyon Lake and many nieces and nephews.
The family thanks the many caregivers from Visiting Angels with a special thanks to Willie Bass. Thanks to Dr. Mark Hinds and Dr. Ben Perry for her care while in Waco and most recently, a special thanks to Baylor Scott & White Hospice for the excellent care provided, notably the care provided by Hospice Nurse Jenny. Her hairdresser, Cindy Hamilton, continued to provide comfort and support also.
Ruby and Ed lived in Mathis, Texas, for 55 years. Ruby moved to Waco in 2009 after Edwin died in 2007. Ruby lived at The Homestead in Waco where she made a number of friends.
Ruby and Ed loved to travel with family, relatives and friends. They particularly enjoyed several trips to Colorado and Branson. Their trip on Highway 281 from South Texas to Canada was a fun journey to avoid I-35 and see many sites along the way. They were able to make numerous other trips throughout the United States.
Ruby was active in the Mathis Clubs and Library Association and the First Baptist Church of Mathis where she served in several capacities during their years in Mathis. During her senior years, Ruby retired from cooking and relished opportunities to eat out with family and enjoyed trying out new eating sites in and around Waco. Since moving to Waco, she enjoyed being a part of family events including a trip to Big Bend National Park and other travels. Visits with family were the highlight of her life.
A graveside service to honor Ruby’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at White Creek Cemetery in Live Oak County with Clif Abshier officiating.
A memorial service will be held later in Waco for friends and family. Details have not been determined yet.
Memorials in honor of her life may be made to Baylor Scott and White Hospice or South Texas Children’s Home.