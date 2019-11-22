Rudy Gonzalez Sr., 50, of San Antonio died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in San Antonio.
Mr. Gonzalez was born March 3, 1969, in Wiesbaden, Germany, to Raul Gonzalez and Juanita Mancias Rice.
Survivors include his mother, Juanita Rice; two sons, Rudy Gonzalez Jr. and Reko Thomas Gonzalez; a sister, Ruby Gonzalez; two brothers, Roy Gonzalez and Bobby Gonzalez; and two grandsons.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Dobie Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, followed by interment at St. Patrick Cemetery in San Patricio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
