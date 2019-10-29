Salvador Galvan Muñiz, 86, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, formerly of Mathis, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Mr. Muniz was born Jan. 13, 1933, in San Miguel to Graciano and Beatrice Muñiz. He was a long time teacher at Mathis ISD.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Eloisa Muñiz.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Velez; a son, Stephen (Elda) Muñiz; sisters, Sylvia Garcia of Three Rivers, Alicia Moreno of La Feria and Mary Crawley of Bayside; and grandchildren, Angel Velez, Nicolas Velez, Lisa Gray, Kimberly Harris, Bridgett Elizabeth Vernon and Ernesto Trevino.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Dobie Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis followed by interment at 2 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.