Samuel Moreno, 62, of Mathis, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Mr. Moreno was born April 29, 1957, in Mathis to Gorgonio and Catarina Trevino Moreno.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include three sons, Lorenzo (Viviana) Espinoza, Joshua Moreno and Jacob (Kerigma) Moreno; sisters, Evangelina M. Calvillo and Maria Odelia M. Rodriguez; brothers, Erasmo Moreno, Juan (Patsy) Moreno and Gorgonio (Janie) Moreno; and a grandchild, Aidan Espinoza.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Dobie Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Sacred Heart Church follow by interment to Cenizo Hill.
Pallbearers will be Alex Moreno, James Calvillo, Justin De Leon, Mario Rivera, James De La Torre and Jason Gonzalez.
Honorary pallbearer will be Joseph Calvillo.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
