San Juana M. Espinoza 71 of Pearsall Tx. Passed away Sunday August 1, 2021, in San Antonio Tx.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Moises V. Espinoza, parents, Juan and Carmel Munguia brother, Noe Munguia and grandparents, Monico and Maria Saldana.
San Juana is survived by her children, Jessie Villarreal, JoAnn Mata and husband Andy Mata, JoLynn Espinoza and husband Miguel Marroquin, Moises Espinoza Jr. and wife Briana, Joyce Espinoza, Jayne Espinoza, grandchildren, Andy Jr., Malachi, Jayden, Joni, Miguel Jr., Acacia, Aleina, Breannah, Bentley, Lincoln, Moises III, siblings, Juan Munguia, Gloria Morales, Francine (Macho) Munguia, numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the Hurley Funeral Home Chapel Pearsall. Funeral service will be celebrated Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 Am at the Templo El Olivar church with interment to follow in Pearsall Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home, 608 Trinity Pearsall Tx., 78061 (830)334-3361