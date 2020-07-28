SINTON – San Juanita “Janie” Garces, 67, passed away on July 23, 2020.
Janie was born on November 13, 1952, in Floyd County, Texas to Simon C. and Isabel (Molina) Tijerina. She was a current resident of San Marcos and formally resided in New Braunfels and Sinton. Janie was a homemaker. Janie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Amado Garces; parents, Simon and Isabel (Chavela) Tijerina; brother, David Tijerina; and sisters, Guadalupe Esparza and Lala Gutierrez
Survivors include her sons, Anthony Tijerina of Sinton, Bobby Tijerina, Eric Tijerina and John Paul Tijerina, all of New Braunfels; daughters, Amy Tijerina, Jasmine Garces and Kayla Hernandez, all of New Braunfels; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Ramon Tijerina of Portland.
Visitation was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 4 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton. A holy Rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
A guestbook is available online at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
