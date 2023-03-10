Our precious Sandra Sue Judd, of League City, TX, the greatest wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend departed our Earth on March 6, 2023 in Webster, TX. She was born to William Harvey Shows and Mildred Lucille Shows on July 5, 1947 in Corpus Christi, TX.
Sandy grew up in the area of Golden Acres in Pasadena, TX and graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in 1965. She attended San Jacinto Junior College for 2 years before joining the workforce. Sandy was a resident of Portland, TX for 29 years before moving to League City, TX where she resided for the last 5 years. She had a strong faith in the Lord and grew up in the Methodist Church.
Sandy worked in the import/export crating business, working for SECAB and Rex Export Crating Company before marrying the love of her life, Gary Weldon Judd and becoming a homemaker. She was an excellent cook and loved gardening.
In Sandy’s free time, she enjoyed keeping up with current events, attending all activities surrounding her grandkids, as well as keeping her friends and family laughing through the best and worst of times. She had the best laugh. Lately, you would often find her working crossword puzzles on her phone while requesting the “occasional” help from her husband, Gary, listening to her books on tape, and she was never without a Coca-Cola in her hand.
Sandy truly had a servant’s heart and did so many wonderful things for so many people, but she was most proud of the years she spent in the Portland North Bay Lions Club. She was extremely honored to have served as President of the Portland North Bay Lions Club, as well as other offices.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Harvey Shows and Mildred Lucille Shows, her brother, Jerry Bowen Shows, and her infant daughter, Lori Michelle Kern.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Gary Weldon Judd of League City, TX; daughters Amanda Lynn Miller (Luke) of Corpus Christi, TX; Kari Louise Hayden (Jason) of Edna, TX;, sister Beverly Jordan Thomas of Missoula, MT; brother Douglas Charles Shows of Conroe, TX; grandkids, Jaron Hayden (Shannon); Kali Hayden; Karis Hayden, Cole Miller, and Connor Howard; along with numerous nieces, a nephew and cousins.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Winstead’s Funeral Home, (https://www.winsteadsfuneralhome.com/), 500 Wildcat Dr, Portland, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Portland North Bay Lions Club. Checks can be made payable to the Portland North Bay Lions Club. Please include “Sandy” in the memo line. Mail to P.O. Box 669, Portland, TX 78374.