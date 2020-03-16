Santos G. Gaitan Sr., 82, of Mathis, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mr. Gaitan was born Nov. 14, 1937, in Guadalupe County to Margarito and Celia Galvan Gaitan. He was a building contractor and member of Primera Iglesia Bautista.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Alicia.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Ninfa Marez Gaitan; sons, Mario (Keith Burnham) Gaitan, Santos (Naomi) Gaitan Jr. and Isaac (Karla) Gaitan; sister, Juanita Moran; brother, Joe (Lynnette) Gaitan; grandchildren, Joel, Meggan, Kati and Jazmin; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 16, with a prayer service at 7 o’clock at Dobie Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Primera Iglesia Bautista with interment to follow in Cenizo Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
