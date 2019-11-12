Santos P. De Leon Sr., 87, of Mathis, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Mr. De Leon was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Karnes City to Leondro and Prudencia Paiz De Leon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Timotea De Leon; and brothers and sisters.
Survivors include four daughters, Delores (Michael Hughes) Ganceres, Norma (Pete) Velasquez, Helen (James) Glover and Patsy De Leon; four sons, Jesse (Sandra) De Leon, Santos (Margarita) De Leon Jr., Reynaldo (Melissa) De Leon and Santiago (Mary Helen) De Leon; 24 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held tonight (Thursday, Nov. 14), at Dobie Funeral Home at 7 o’clock. A funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and will be followed by Interment at Cenizo Hill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
