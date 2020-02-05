Saturnina Garcia, 86, of Mathis, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Mrs. Garcia was born June 4, 1933, in Skidmore to Raul and Carmel Ramirez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; and a granddaughter, Valerie Moreno.
Survivors include her husband, Fidel Garcia; daughters, Beatriz Espinoza, Helen (Francisco) Hernandez, Sofia Garcia and Herlinda (Miguel Jr.) Martinez; son, Fidel (Irene) Garcia Jr.; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Dobie Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7 o’clock that evening at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis to be followed by interment at Descanso Eterno II.
Pallbearers are Hector Delgado, Ezequiel Espinoza, Joshua Espinoza, Ernesto Espinoza, Miquel Martinez III, Issac Rodriguez and Ilijah Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearer is Matthew Espinoza.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.