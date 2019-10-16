Savas Villarreal, 74, a lifelong resident of Odem, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Mr. Villarreal was born Jan. 23, 1945, in Sinton to Cristela (Cavazos) and Abraham Villarreal. He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Cristela Villarreal.
Survivors include a son, Savas “Nuno” (Amanda) Villarreal of Portland; grandchildren, Savas Villarreal III, Eliana Aida Villarreal and Isaiah Michael Villarreal; brothers, Juan Jose (Elva) Villarreal of Ohio, Ricardo (Petra) Villarreal and Abraham Villarreal, both of Odem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The chapel service will be conducted there Thursday, Oct. 17, at noon. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
