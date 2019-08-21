Shawn Bean, 58, of Mathis, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Mr. Bean was born July 25, 1961, in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Stewart Paul and Bonnie Berchard Bean.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Corina Bean; children, Amanda Covarrubias Gonzalez of Corpus Christi and Matthew Covarrubias of Midland; brothers, Roy (Katy) Bean of El Paso and Hal Bean of Las Cruces, New Mexico; sister, Sherri Bean of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and grandchildren, Gabriella, Pachie and Karina Gonzalez.
No services are pending at this moment.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
