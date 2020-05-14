Shirley Newlin Verdin passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the age of 84, at her home in Corpus Christi.
She was the daughter of one of the mayors of Sinton. Her parents were Carl E. (Tooter) Newlin and Catherine Newlin. She was born in her grandmother’s home in Port Lavaca, Texas, August 13, 1935. The family moved to Sinton in 1938 and were there until 1996.
She spent all of her life in the insurance business, especially with Swanter and Gordan was bought by Higginbothams. Higginbothams had a memorial service in honor of Shirley Verdin on May 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Carl E. Newlin Jr., M. F. (Bubba) Newlin and Bob Newlin.
She is survived by her husband Ector Verdin. They were married for 31 years at the time of her death. She is also survived by a sister, Joyce (Booty) Newlin of San Patricio, Texas; and nieces and nephews, Lisa Shears, Marianne Chestnut, both of Beeville, Chris Newlin of Houston, Debra Cornett, Craig Newlin, Kim Newlin, all of Corpus Christi.
Shirley donated her body to the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas.
