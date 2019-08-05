Silvestre Gonzales, 60, of Taft, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Mr. Gonzales was involved in the community, was part of the VFW and played baseball with the Old Timers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Trinidad and Mary Felipa Gonzales; and a brother, Guadalupe Gonzales.
Survivors include a son, Silvestre Gonzales Jr. of Taft; four daughters, Cristina (Tony) Longoria, Adina (Edward) Carrera, Amalia Gonzales and Marissa Gonzales, all of Taft; brother, Ramijio (Sylvia) Gonzales of Taft; sisters, Gloria Felan of Portland, Maggie Hall, Trinidad (Tony) Gonzales, Mary Lou Escamilla and Josephine (Victor) Rice, all of Taft, and Virginia Gonzales of Corpus Christi; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Immaculate Conception Catholic in Taft with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Interment to follow at Palm Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
