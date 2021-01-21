Stephen Craig Ashby went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in his home in Odem, Texas. He was born on December 23, 1952, in Topeka, Kansas.
He graduated from Freer High School in 1971 and joined the United States Air Force in 1973. Craig proudly served his country for 13 years. After leaving the Air Force, he worked many years a Mechanic at L3 Communications at Naval Air Station – Kingsville until his retirement in 2018.
Craig lived life to the fullest. In his younger years he loved taking his boat to the lake for all day fishing trips. He and Cody wouldn’t pass up a car show at Snapka’s Drive-In if they could help it. If he was at home, there was most likely a car show or Nascar on the TV when he had control of the remote. Family gatherings, either at reunions or just in the shop with meat on the pit and grandkids driving the gator or shooting guns were some of his favorite times. As many of you know, he also could not wait for Sunday to come around so he could go to church early and have coffee and donuts with his church family, especially the children. You could always count on his big smile and warm hugs as you came in the door.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Evalyn Ashby.
Surviving Craig is his wife of 27 years, Julie.
Survivors also include his daughter, Dawn Hunter of Blanco, Texas; his son, Cody Swan, wife Jennifer of Corpus Christi, Texas; four grandchildren, Trey Hunter, Kaleb Hunter, Alex Swan and Kenli Hunter.
Visitation was held Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Sinton. The family received guests from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service was conducted Monday, January 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Odem with Pastor Willis Moore officiating. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery in Odem.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements and care were entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.