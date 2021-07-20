Steve W. Wilkerson passed away July 14, 2021. He was 68.
Steve was born on January 9, 1953 in Sinton to Forrest and Jean Wilkerson. He was a resident of Sinton most of his life and prior resident of Houston. Steve attended Sinton High School and went on to study at Sam Houston State University where he was in the fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon. Steve was a teacher and taught at Deepwater Elementary School and Epps Island Elementary School. He was a Farmer and the owner at W&W Farms.
Preceding in death are his parents: Forrest and Jean Wilkerson; and a sister: Bonnie Wilkerson: great-nephew: Weldon Wilkerson.
Survivors include a son: Jonathan Forrest Cameron Wilkerson (Andrea) from Sinton; a daughter: Chelsea Elizabeth Collette Wilkerson from Lockhart; niece: Connie Seago (Doug) from Sinton; nephew: Michael Wilkerson (Jennifer) from Bulverde; great-nephews: Riley Seago, Parker Seago, and Clayton Wilkerson; great-nieces: Mackenzie Hamlett and Hailey Hamlett; and his former spouse, the mother of his children: Carolena Wilkerson from Corpus Christi.
Visitation was Sunday, July 18, 2021, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. The Funeral Service followed Monday, July 19, 2021, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial followed in Sinton Cemetery, Sinton.
