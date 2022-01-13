Steven Edward Zemo, 55 of Portland, Texas passed away on January 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Steven was born August 23, 1966 in Des Moines, Iowa to Louis and Wilma Zemo. Steve was an outstanding mechanic for many years.
Left to honor Steve’s memory are his mother, Wilma Zemo; his brother, Tony Zemo (Barb); his sons, Steven Zemo, Shawn Zemo; grandchildren, Steven Zemo and Zachary Zemo.
He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Zemo.
The family wishes to thank Coastal Palms Nursing facility and Harbor Hospice for Steve’s care during his illness.
A private family service will be held.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas 78336, 361-758-3221