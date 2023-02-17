Sue Ann Lehman Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Sue Ann Lehman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sue Ann Lehman went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at the age of 86 years old. She passed away in Portland, Texas, where she was a resident for 53 years. Arrangements entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Home Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save