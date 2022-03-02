Sue Evelyn Medders (Stutler) Dec. 13, 1934 – Feb. 27, 2022
The family of Sue Medders of Wharton, Texas is saddened to announce that she passed peacefully from this earth on Sunday, Feb 27th, at the age of 87 years. She is home now with our loving Lord Jesus and her love, Donnie.
Sue will go on in the hearts and memories of family and friends she left behind. She is survived by her brother, A.C. Stutler; her children, Sharon Patterson and husband Ed, Steven Medders and wife Penny, Calvin Medders and his wife Karyn; grandchildren, David and Joshua Wright, Luke and Lane Patterson, Cameron Medders, Deanna Hodges and Tylea Medders; 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Athey Stutler; dear husband, Donnie Medders; daughter, Jackie Mischel Wright; siblings, LaNellle Stutler, Jack Stutler, Janice Wendell, Charley Stutler; and granddaughter, Tabitha Wright.
Sue was born in Kilgore, TX in 1934 to Stella and Athey Stutler. She was a devoted Christian, wife and mother and always took joy in serving others. She was a great cook and a master canner of fresh vegetables from their garden. She sewed and crocheted and passed on her skills to her daughters and granddaughters, too. She spent the majority of her married life in Portland, TX where she was an active member of the Portland Church of Christ. She spent many years as a Bible School teacher and always participated and contributed in whatever was needed. She read her Bible daily and devoted her life to Christ. She and Donnie enjoyed RVing and camping with friends and family. Together they traveled to many states to see places they had always wanted to see.
After Donnie’s passing in 2012, she moved to Wharton, TX to be closer to family and was a member of the Abell Street Church of Christ. She was always active and loved walking in the outdoors, enjoying nature and all of Gods glory.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Winsteads’ Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Dr., Portland, TX. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 also at Winsteads’ Funeral Home with interment following at Palms Memorial Gardens. A reception will be hosted for the family at Portland Church of Christ at 2009 Wildcat Drive.
The family would like express a special thank you to the staff of Sodalis Senior Living and Sue’s personal care takers for their devoted attention and compassion during her year long struggle.
At a later date there will be a memorial service hosted by Abell Street Church of Christ, 501 Abell St. in Wharton TX. Please call 979-532-3524 for information on date and time.