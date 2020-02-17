Sulema G. Garza, 76, of Odem (formerly of Sinton), died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Mrs.Garza was born Aug. 24, 1943, in Sinton to Ramon and Frances (Hernandez) Garcia. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro A. Garcia; sons, Pedro Garza Jr. and Michael Garza; her parents; brother, Manuel Guerrero; sisters, Maria Luisa Trujillo, Guadalupe Coronado, Dora R. Rodriguez and Aurora Garza.
Survivors include two sons, Rene Suarez and Fred Garza, both of Odem; daughters, Alma Suarez and Sylvia Garza, both of Odem, Irma G. (Javier) Hernandez of Corpus Christi and Mary (Donald) Columbus of Sinton; brother, Noe (Margarita) Garcia of Corsicana; sisters, Josefina Sistos of Crosbyton and Dominga Torres of Portland; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and former spouse, Pedro G. Garza Sr.
Visitation was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. The funeral service was conducted there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The family gathered at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home for a final viewing. Burial followed at 11 a.m. in San Pedro Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
