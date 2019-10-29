Sylvia Puentes Gonzales, 63, of Mathis, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Mrs. Gonzales was born May 27, 1956, in Sebastian to Anastacio and Lucia Salinas Puentes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Adela Puentes and Rosa P. Silvas; and brothers, Juan Simon Puentes and Jesus Puentes.
Survivors include two daughters, Sabrina Gonzales and Stacey Silvas; two sons, Augustin (Jessica) Gonzales Jr. and John Gabriel Gonzales; sisters, Eloisa Garza, Maria Soto and Margarita Silvas; brothers, Martin Puentes and Jose Puentes; and 16 grandchildren.
Family visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. today (Tuesday, Oct. 29), at Dobie Funeral Home with public visitation beginning at 5 o’clock. A rosary was recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis followed by interment at Descanso Eterno II.
Pallbearers are Jose Cabrera, Eliseo Soto, Michael Puentes, Eloy Garcia, Arturo Del Fiero and Rosendo Silvas.
Honorary pallbearer will be Eddie Trevino.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
