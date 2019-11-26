Sylvia Revilla, 41, of Sinton, formerly of Taft, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Mrs. Revilla was born March 23, 1978, in Taft to Jessie Gomez and Manuela (Flores) Martinez.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Manuela Flores Martinez; sister, Refugia “Cookie” Martinez; and brothers, Alejandro Hiracheta and Jessie Martinez Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Revilla; son, Miguel “Turtle” Revilla; daughters, Emily M. Revilla, Julia H. Revilla and Marcella V. Revilla, all of Sinton; brothers, Narciso F. Hiracheta Jr. of Sinton, Anthony Martinez and Jacob Martinez, both of Dallas; sisters, Mary Huerta of McAllen, Janie (Alonzo) Sanchez of Taft, Irene (James) Davis, Monica Castillo and Michelle Hernandez, all of Sinton, Christine (Thomas Leazenby) Hiracheta of Portland, Debbie Mata of Corpus Christi, Jessica Ramos of Sealy and Stacey (Danny) Salinas of Cameron, North Carolina; and parents-in-law, Virginia and Miguel Revilla Sr.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be private.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
