Sylvia S. Moreno, 60, a lifelong resident of Taft, died peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Mrs. Moreno was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Sinton to Guadalupe Ramirez and Trinidad (Rosales) Saldivar. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Trinidad Saldivar; a brother, Erasmo Saldivar; a sister, Margarita Saldivar Avitia; and a niece, Lillie Saldivar.
Survivors include her husband, Simon Moreno of Taft; a son, Shawn Ray Ayala of Taft; a daughter, Janice (Frank Jr.) Doria; grandchildren, Anabelle Hope Doria and Alyssa Ann Ayala; brothers, Guadalupe (Linda) Saldivar Jr. and Santiago (Wendy) Saldivar, both of Taft; sister, Ofelia (John) Covington of Taft; and an aunt, Aurora (Dick) Magoon.
Visitation was held Sunday, Dec. 22, from 1 to 9 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton. A rosary was recited that evening at 7 o’clock. Visitation continued Monday, Dec. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon and Friday, Dec. 27, 8 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft with Father John McKenzie as celebrant. Interment will follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery in Taft.
Pallbearers will be Santiago Salvador Jr., Zachary Saldivar, Reyes Reyes III, Christopher Castillo, Frank Doria Jr., Raymond Rivera and Anthony Saldivar.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
