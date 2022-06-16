Tanya Kay Chambers (64) passed away on June 13, 2022 in Flower Mound, TX after a courageous battle with cancer. Tanya was born on October 11, 1957 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She is a graduate of Gregory-Portland High School, Portland, TX; and has a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University, and two Master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.
After graduating from college, Tanya spent several years in the Dallas area searching for the perfect elementary teaching position. She found it, when she landed a position with the Department of Defense Schools and spent the next 33 years living overseas working at elementary schools on U.S. military bases in Cuba, Japan, Korea and Germany. Tanya started off as a 4th grade teacher and retired in her dream position as an elementary school librarian where she was able to share her love for books and reading with hundreds of eager minds.
Tanya had many passions, and when she focused on one, she was all in 100%. One of Tanya’s passions was travel, so her overseas locations plus summers off afforded her ample opportunity for adventure. She visited all seven continents, the four oceans, dozens of countries, all 50 states, and all Disney theme parks scattered throughout the world.
Her other passions included all things Harry Potter, musical theater, home crafts like crochet and quilting (you never knew when you would receive a random custom-made scarf, quilt or Afghan in the mail), and keeping up with her “babies” the Houston Astros on their journey to World Series playoffs. Many people saw Tanya through the lens of one of those passions, but most important to her was family and faith. She had a special relationship with her nephews whom she was able to visit frequently on her travels. Throughout her life and many adventures, her faith in God was an integral part of who she was and how she lived her life.
She was preceded in death by her mother Kathy and her father Wayne Chambers of Portland, TX. She is survived by her brother Derek (Maria), nephews Cole and Casey of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands; and special friends John and Yolanda Anderson of Freer, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to take time to share a book with a loved one in remembrance of Tanya.