Teodoro R. Garcia, 86, of Mathis, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Mr. Gracia was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Helena to Anselmo and Josefa Ramirez Garcia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delia Q. Garcia; sister, Matilde Olivarez; and a brother, Reymundo Garcia.
Survivors include a daughter, Rosana Garcia-Castro; sons, Joey (Jo Ann) Garcia, Jesse Garcia and David Garcia; a sister, Andrea (Omar) Medina; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Dobie Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis followed by interment at Cenizo Hill.
Pallbearers are AJ Garcia, Hondo Garcia, Matthew Bell, Omar Medina Jr., Victor Alvarado and Juan Perez.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
