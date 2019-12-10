Teresa Morin Guerra, 87, of Odem, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Mrs. Guerra was born Sept. 16, 1932, in Odem, to Mauricio and Benita Guerra II. She had been employed as a housekeeper.
Survivors include a son, Erasmo Cuevas of Florida; two daughters, Sandra Cuevas and Merida Cuevas, both of Odem; brothers, Guadalupe “Wally” Guerra of San Antonio and Enrique Guerra of Lubbock; and sisters, Estefana Guerra of Lubbock, Goya Gomez of Hill Center and Angelina Gutierrez of Amarillo.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13,at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yul Ibay as celebrant. Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.
