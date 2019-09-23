Terrence Larkin Aubuchon Sr., 71, of Sinton, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Mr. Abuchon was born July 10, 1948, in St Louis, Missouri, to Roy August and Thelma (Schatz) Aubuchon. He worked as a truck driver for 19 years and was employed by JM Davidson Inc. for 19 years and J. Carroll Weaver Inc. for 1 year. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and was a lifelong member of the VFW. He enjoyed fishing and watching planes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Thelma Aubuchon; and a brother, Thomas “Tom” Aubuchon.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Irwin Aubuchon of Sinton; a son, Terrence Larkin Aubuchon Jr. of Sinton; a daughter, Jennifer (Charles) Logan of Sinton; sisters, Sharon Williams and Judy (Danny) Reed, both of Elsberry, Missouri, Linda (John) Krietemeyer of St. Peters and Joyce Spies (Dennis) of St. Charles, Missouri; brothers, Roy (Judy) Aubuchon of Deltona, Florida, Dennis (Tammy) Aubuchon of Brier, Washington, Ricky (Carol) Aubuchon of Winfield, Missouri, and Ronnie (Bobbi) Aubuchon of Elsberry, Missouri; a grandchild, Stayton James Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel.
An inurnment service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
