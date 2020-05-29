Thomas Franklin Jennings was born February 5, 1933, and passed May 27, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born and raised in Mathis, Texas, to Ida Jane (Maxwell) and W.A. Jennings Sr. Tom was a standout athlete at Mathis High School where he graduated from in 1950. He married Betty Emmons on September 10, 1955.
He worked numerous jobs before spending more than 30 years as Ranch Foreman for the G.T. Dougherty Estate Ranch. After retirement, he supervised his wife at This & That Gift Shoppe-Laundry in George West. They sold the shop in October 2017, and spent the next few years enjoying family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida Jane and W.A. Jennings Sr.; brothers, W.A. Jennings Jr., Clifton Jennings, Clayton Jennings and Eldon Jennings; only sister, Wilma Morgan; his infant son, Keith Wayne Jennings who died in December 1963; and son-in-law, Richard Wayne Otto in May 1996.
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Jennings; and their children, Wesley (Monte) Thomas Jennings, Darlene Denise (Rusty) Oxford and Sherri Lynn (Bubba) Nelson. He was also blessed with his grandsons, Cody Thomas (Kayce) Oxford, Byron Robert (Jennifer) Oxford and Kyle Wayne Otto; great-grandsons, Cale Thomas Oxford and Kullen Raye Oxford; step-grandchildren, Brandon Oxford, Sherry Beasley, Clayton Overstreet, Christine Dubois and Peyton Nelson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Brush Country Cowboy Church. Burial will follow at Cenizo Hills Cemetery in Mathis.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Brown, David Huser, Tommy Wojtasczyk, Bill Poole, Ed Armstrong and Jimmy Strause.
Honorary pallbearers will be Estevan Puentes, Dale and Mike Whitley, Charles Snider and Darwin Wilder.
A reception and meal will follow at Brush Country Cowboy Church in George West.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.