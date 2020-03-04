Thomas Glenn Tucker Sr., 93, of Mathis, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Mr. Tucker was born Feb. 24, 1927, in Mexia to Joseph Isiah and Lou Myrtle C. Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas Glenn Tucker Jr.; daughter, Linda Tucker Simmons; a sister; and four brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Maxine Tucker; grandchildren, Shelley Smith, Patrice Tucker, Deborah Harrison, Julie Gallman and Jonathan Harrison; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Dobie Funeral Home chapel with the funeral service at 10 o’clock. Burial followed at Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers were Brent Gallman, Tyler Smith, Cody Smith, Austin Speers, Ryan Duncan and Jacob Dent.
Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Tucker, Kenneth Tucker, Mike Tucker, Joe Frank Tucker, Steven Rippstein and Stuart Pyburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or charity of choice.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
