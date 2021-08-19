Thomas Maurice Grover Jr. passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his home in Portland surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in George West on Aug. 26, 1932 to Mary Viola and Thomas Maurice Grover,Sr.
Buddy grew up in Lolita, graduating in 1949 as his class valedictorian. He attended St. Mary’s University on an academic scholarship, then served in the army, stationed in Alaska. After two years, he returned home to work for Magnolia Oil where his sister, Frances, introduced him to Jeanette Kolar and they married on June 3, 1956 in La Salle.
Tom and Jeanette moved to College Station where he studied petroleum engineering at Texas A&M College. Marisa and Monica were born there, and he graduated in May, 1959. His first assignments in the oil field were in Oklahoma and Michele was born in 1960. They came back to Texas where he worked for Baker Oil Tools in Houston, and then transferred to Portland in 1964. Guy was born in 1965, as the Grover family became part of the G-P family.
Tom was a respected oilfield drilling consultant and professional engineer, holding positions with multiple companies, including Richard Phillips Drilling and president of PRC Drilling. He was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.
Life in Portland was built around families having fun together and being there for each other. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Bayshore Dance Club, Camp Landa (before it was Schlitterbahn), Hurricane Celia and our HUD trailer fire, Little League, Northshore Country Club and the Over the Hill Gang are just a few memories. He was a competitor on the golf course, always found humor in any circumstance, and provided strength, love, and encouragement to his family.
Caregiving became Tom’s focus in his retirement. His loyalty and care for Michele and Jeanette will be his legacy for those who witnessed it. He was a good man, brother, husband, and father who lived a wonderful life and will be missed by many.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanette; his children and their spouses, Marisa and Coby Osborne, Monica and Dean Deckard and Guy and Jill Grover; his grandchildren, Jacob, Honore’, Mindy, Kip, Aubri (Ricky) and Brynn; his great grandsons, Otto and Sutton; and his brothers, James Grover and his wife, Bobbie and Michial Grover Sr. and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Frances Bochat and Mary Sue McKeehan; and his daughter, Michele.
A celebration of his life will be held later this fall. Condolences may be sent to the family at 401 Northshore Blvd, Apt 406, Portland, TX 78374.
Our family would like to thank the caring staff at Brookdale Northshore for their support and kindness during this difficult time. We also thank Harbor Hospice, especially Elether (Lee) Johnson, for the exceptional care and concern they have provided our family.