Tony G. Medrano, 52, of Mathis, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
He was born March 15, 1967, in Sinton to Margarito and Madalena G. Medrano Jr.
He was preceded in death by his father, Margarito Medrano Jr.; and a brother, Fred Medrano.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Medrano; daughter, Marivel (David) Olivarez; sons, Casey (Melinda) Medrano, Andrew Medrano and Christopher Medrano; his mother, Madalena Medrano; sister, Norma (Manuel) Saldivar; brother, Ted (Minerva) Medrano and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Dobie Funeral Home.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, followed by interment at Cenizo Hill.
Pallbearers will be Andrew McDaniel, James Rosenbaum, Salvador Esquivel, Jesse Lopez, Robert Gutierrez and James Elizondo.
A guestbook is available at dobiefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dobie Funeral Home, Mathis.
