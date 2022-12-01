Tony Magar, a sculptor and abstract painter, for whom no brushstroke, charcoal line, or diluted drip was ever so precious as not to be erased, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Portland, Texas, from advanced cancer.
His death was confirmed by his current representative, Aidan Sinclair.
Little is known about Magar’s early life, nor was he one to discuss his upbringing. He was born Anthony Gordon McGhan on February 17, 1936, in London, England. He later attended a boarding school throughout his grammar school years.
The son of a World War II fighter pilot, Magar joined the British Merchant Marines at 17 and sailed the trade routes of the Far East and the African continent. After his mariner days, he took acting classes at the Royal Albert Hall School of Speech and Literature in London, and appeared as an extra in the 1958 film version of Dunkirk starring Sir John Mills. Unhappy with bit parts, Magar changed the course of his career for the first time and completed a vocational training course to become a hairdresser.
With the insurance money he received following a motorcycle accident, he bought a one-way ticket on the Queen Mary cruise ship and headed to New York City. He worked as a hairdresser on Madison Avenue, saved his money, and in 1959 moved to Malaga, Spain, where he painted and caroused with local artists, musicians, and writers. He returned to New York in 1960 penniless and looking for work.
Magar had the good fortune to land a job as assistant to the then-ascendant sculptor Mark di Suvero. di Suvero injured his back while working on one of his large metal pieces, and Magar completed the piece. di Suvero later titled the work Magari, and the sculpture is today part of the Museum of Fine Art Houston’s permanent collection.
Magar began to produce metal sculptures under his own name, and soon participated in several exhibitions, including the “New Forms—New Media I and II” show at the legendary Martha Jackson Gallery in New York City in the summer of 1960. Magar’s contribution (“Untitled”) received a favorable review in Time: “A 24-year-old Englishman named Anthony Magar has used burned and stained wood, stitched canvas, and pounded metal to create a big picture that is as pleasing as an autumn landscape seen from the sky.”
In 1963, Magar and di Suvero, along with several west coast artists, co-founded the short-lived but no less important Park Place Gallery in Manhattan. Art critic David Bourdon’s article, “E=MC2 å Go-Go,” published in the January 1966 edition of Art News, said of the works produced by the Park Place artists: “The diagonal line, the isosceles triangle, the rhomboid, all the more ‘ambiguous’ shapes dominate their art, often inducing a centrifugal velocity, that leads the eye outwards toward the periphery.”
Magar left New York after Park Place Gallery closed and moved to Denver. He was one of a group of artists invited to create and install outdoor sculptures in Burns Park as part of the Denver National Sculpture Symposium. Magar dedicated his piece to Martin Luther King, Jr.
A year or so later, after a one-semester teaching position at The University of Denver, Magar moved to Southern Colorado to live as part of a commune named Libre. He spent the better part of the 1970s there along with several other artists and writers and immersed himself in the study of Buddhism.
Magar moved to Taos, New Mexico, in the early 1980s, rejoined the art scene, and spent the next 30 years of his life dedicated to painting. He participated in many exhibitions in Taos, Los Angeles, New York, and Houston.
Magar’s mastery of paint, color, and brushwork was as indelible as his personality. Of art, he said: “The same anxiety that faced the cave painters to express the spirit of their life is still with us to express ours. To lift the human spirit to its highest level seems to me the purpose of art. The light, the air, the sound, the color of the day, these are the things I take home in my eyes to contemplate.”
The last decade of Magar’s life was spent in his modest studio home in Portland, Texas, a small Gulf Coast town just outside Corpus Christi. A wonderful 6-inch-by-8-inch paper study with a windowed matte frame remains perched on his easel awaiting his final touch.