Urbano T. Canales, 85 of Refugio, TX passed away on December 24, 2021. Urbano was born December 19, 1936 in Refugio County, TX.
Urbano is preceded in death by his parents, Cruz Torres Canales and Guadalupe Canales; son, Robert Gaitan. Urbano is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lydia Fuentes Canales; his children, RoseAnn Canales of Corpus Christi, TX; Urban Canales of Beaumont, TX; Rudy (Anita) Canales of Corpus Christi, TX; sisters, Lydia Lopez and Mary Deases of Aransas Pass, TX; brothers, Andres Canales of Victoria, TX; Henry Canales of Kentucky; 2 granddaughters; 3 grandsons; 15 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren. We will miss and love you always until we meet again.
Grave site services will be held at 3 p.m. on January 22, 2022, Tivoli, TX cemetery.