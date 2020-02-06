Victor “Joe” McCammon was born May 9, 1944 to Victor and Edna Sachtleben McCammon in Sinton, Texas. He attended schools in Sinton and Poth. He served in the US Navy from July 1963 to July 1967, serving on the communications ship USS Annapolis during the Viet Nam war.
Joe married Pamela Kay Friesenhahn on June 20, 1970 in San Antonio, Texas. One daughter, Melissa, was born to this union. Joe has lived in many places including Sinton, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Cuero, and most recently Yoakum.
In 2016, he discovered, through Family Tree DNA, that he had another daughter, Brittany Hamilton.
Joe passed away at Audie Murphy VA Hospital on January 29, 2020. Internment services are pending at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio.
Survivors include daughter Melissa McCammon and grandchildren Connor McCammon Lau and Rowen Ellen Lau of Houston, daughter Brittany Hamilton of Austin, and sister Catherine McCammon Hord of Jarrell.
