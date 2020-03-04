Victor “Veleco” Gutierrez Sr., 81, of Sinton, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, with his family at his side.
Mr. Gutierrez was born July 27, 1938, in Bloomington to Jacinto and Serapia (Hernandez) Gutierrez. He was formerly employed by Koch Refinery as a welder and boilermaker.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Maria DelRosario Gutierrez of Sinton; sons, Victor (Jeanette) Gutierrez Jr. of Katy, Richard (Lydia) Gutierrez and Michael (Rosie) Gutierrez, both of Portland, and Daniel (Corina) Gutierrez of Sinton; a daughter, Suzy (Roy) Rodriguez of El Campo; step-son, Rene (Monica) Gonzales of Taft; step-daughters, Rosalinda Gonzales of Rockport, Veronica (Mitchell) Montemayor of Taft and Martha Estella Flores of Corpus Christi; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rosa (Rodolfo) Rodriguez of Michigan and Irma (Armando) Narvaez of Waxahachie.
Visitation was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel. A rosary was recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Burial was in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.