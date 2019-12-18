Virginia Alaniz Chapa, 79, of Sinton, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Mrs. Chapa was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Sinton to Jose V. and Victoria (Garcia) Alaniz. She was a nurse’s aide for 18 years with the Sinton and Taft hospitals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Israel V. Chapa; granddaughters, Cynthia Ann Rodriguez and Crystal Annette Chapa; a great-granddaughter; parents, Jose and Victoria Alaniz; brothers, Guadalupe Alaniz and Felix Alaniz; and sister, Janie Marines.
Survivors include her husband, Manuel Cordova; daughters, Yolanda (Robert Valdez) Chapa, Alicia Chapa (Sergio) Pena, Delia Chapa (George) Phillips and Gloria Chapa Rodriguez, all of Port Lavaca; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elodia (Juan) Garcia of Sinton.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Resthaven Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held there that evening 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery.
A guestbook is available at resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
