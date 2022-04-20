Virginia Nell Gregorczyk Grice went home to the Lord on April 13, 2022.
Virginia (Jenny as she was called by all that knew her) was born on December 4, 1938, in Papalote, Texas, to Fannie Mae Van Ness and Boniface Lawrence Gregorczyk. She was the youngest of nine children. She married W. F. “Bud” Grice on September 15, 1956. They made their home in Sinton, Texas, and together they raised two children, Troy Dean Grice, and Tammy Ann (Grice) Zagorski. During their years together Jenny and Bud enjoyed fishing the bays and the river, and deer hunting in Colorado, numerous family vacations and spending time with their grandsons, Justin “Garrett” Jacks and Dylan Paul Catherman.
Jenny is survived by her children; her son-in-law, William “Ski” Zagorski, Sr.; her grandsons; her great-grandchildren, Cora Ann Jacks, Nola Kay Jacks and Gideon Reeves Jacks; her sisters, Frances “Bill” Brown, Margie Paterson and Shirley Raska; and brother-in-law, Raymond Raska; as well as many nieces and nephews.
As were Jenny’s wishes, a simple graveside service will be held Friday, April 22, at 11:00 a.m., at Sinton Cemetery, 507 Cemetery St., in Sinton, TX. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.