Wade N. (Pat) True, 82, of Portland, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2021, peacefully in his home. He was so proud to have served his country as an Army MP. He was born March 17, 1939. Married the love of his life Mary Kathryn (Kay) Ross on October 20. 1960. Raised in Portland and graduated in 1957. Pat retired from Citgo Petroleum in 2004. He is survived by his wife, 1 sister, Carol Jean Zieschang of Georgetown, TX and 3 precious great-nieces, which he always thought of as granddaughters, Megan Elizabeth, Jennifer Paige and Katelyn Marie who all called him PawPaw. A very special niece, Pamela Anne, that he always thought of as his daughter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Hattie Beth True; 2 brothers, Sterling and Ted W. True. He loved all of his nieces and nephews very much, His greatest joy in life was his family, his ranch, hunting and fishing, but most of all “Texas A & M Aggies.” He loved the Lord so much and now is at peace with him. A memorial service and celebration will be held at First United Methodist Church, 4545 Wildcat Dr., Portland, TX on August 20, 2021, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to FUMC in memory of Wade (Pat) True, Texas A&M 12th Man Foundation, or the charity of your choice.